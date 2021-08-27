Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 48 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on PTMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 118.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 12.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

