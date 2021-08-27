Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.88.

POSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $216,986.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,700.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $36,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,648 shares of company stock worth $3,456,522 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $28.49 on Friday. Poshmark has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $104.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 22.79.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

