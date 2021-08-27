PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.71.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $33.60 on Monday. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $33.79.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

