PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

Shares of PPG traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.66. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.95 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.