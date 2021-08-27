PPL Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.415 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%.

PPL has increased its dividend payment by 5.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

PPL stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. PPL has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

