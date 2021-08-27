Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $50.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PDS. CIBC lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.18.

NYSE:PDS opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $414.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.46.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

