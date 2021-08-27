Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.03

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 5132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APTS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $626.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. Analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

In other news, Director Sara Finley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,562.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 54,870.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

