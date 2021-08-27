Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.09. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Presidio Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

In other Presidio Property Trust news, Director James Robert Durfey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larry Gene Dubose bought 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $26,714.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 19,392 shares of company stock valued at $69,789 in the last three months.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Presidio Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

