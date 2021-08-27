Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $4,439,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 125.7% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 210,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 117,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.08. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $70.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

