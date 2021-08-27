Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 95.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 16.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 7.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 13.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

COR stock opened at $143.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

