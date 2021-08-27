Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $78,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $382.17 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $207.77 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.43.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

