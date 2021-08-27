Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $731,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.3% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,857 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $447.79 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $460.62. The firm has a market cap of $197.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $421.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

