Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 5,869 Shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) by 59.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,722,000.

Shares of MFEM opened at $29.45 on Friday. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12.

