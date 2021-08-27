Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Update

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the July 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Principal Quality ETF by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000.

NASDAQ:PSET opened at $56.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68. Principal Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.83.

