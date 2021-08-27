Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 15.47%.

PDEX stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.34. 98,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,908. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pro-Dex stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 149.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Pro-Dex worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

