Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRGS. Citigroup began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Progress Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.64. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Progress Software by 861.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth $164,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Progress Software by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Progress Software by 194.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 48,448 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

