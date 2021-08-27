ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,686 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 96.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1,211.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $101,000.

NYSEARCA:ONLN opened at $69.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.10. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $93.45.

