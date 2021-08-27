Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $279.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report sales of $279.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.50 million to $283.80 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $293.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

NYSE PB traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $71.00. 4,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,545. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.16. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

