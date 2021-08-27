Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 624,224 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Proto Labs worth $278,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

PRLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of PRLB stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.38. The stock had a trading volume of 255,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,312. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.19 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.64. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.