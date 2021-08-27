PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Down 87.8% in August

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the July 29th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PTAIY opened at $7.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80. PT Astra International Tbk has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.76.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PT Astra International Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the manufacture, assembly and distribution of automobiles, motorcycles and related spare parts. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

