Public Mint (MINT) Price Tops $0.11

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Public Mint has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056486 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000620 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

