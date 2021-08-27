Pure Storage’s (PSTG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Pure Storage from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $23.84 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.64.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pure Storage by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pure Storage by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Pure Storage by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

