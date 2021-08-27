Pylon Finance (PYLON) Price Reaches $85.83 on Exchanges

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Pylon Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $85.83 or 0.00174570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pylon Finance has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $1,618.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pylon Finance has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pylon Finance

Pylon Finance’s launch date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. The official website for Pylon Finance is pylon.finance/# . Pylon Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@al_92198 . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Finance

