Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Decreased by Analyst

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Medtronic in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, raised their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.26.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $133.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $179.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.78. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

