Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of salesforce.com in a report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRM. Truist raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.55.

salesforce.com stock opened at $267.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.68. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $247.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

