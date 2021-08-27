Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ituran Location and Control in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ituran Location and Control’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 26.95%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $619.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth $22,616,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,067,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 422,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 242,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at $4,299,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 318,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 199,698 shares during the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

