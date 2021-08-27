Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.04.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $351.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.63 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.71, for a total transaction of $13,835,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $415,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total transaction of $18,702,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,620,082 shares of company stock worth $513,387,945 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Carvana by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 4.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Carvana by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

