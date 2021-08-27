Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Natera, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Natera in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.01). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Natera’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.67) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

NTRA opened at $114.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.11. Natera has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,108,000 after acquiring an additional 194,745 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Natera by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth about $10,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Natera by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,661,000 after acquiring an additional 315,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Natera by 42.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,316,000 after acquiring an additional 691,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $459,174.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,127 shares in the company, valued at $8,008,203.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,944,258. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

