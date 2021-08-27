Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ross Stores, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Ross Stores in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ROST. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $119.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 194,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after purchasing an additional 999,997 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,681,000 after purchasing an additional 429,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

