QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $88.32 and last traded at $87.16, with a volume of 3341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.10.

The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.20%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is 52.73%.

QADA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair downgraded QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of QAD by 130.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of QAD by 511.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of QAD in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

