QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Down 91.5% in August

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the July 29th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of QBIEY opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.30. QBE Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks and also provides investment management. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

