QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $340.17

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 340.17 ($4.44) and traded as low as GBX 334.31 ($4.37). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 336 ($4.39), with a volume of 317,548 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QQ. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 340.17.

In other news, insider David Smith sold 114,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.32), for a total value of £380,001.24 ($496,474.05).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

