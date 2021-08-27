Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Position Cut by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,820 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Qorvo by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after buying an additional 1,116,000 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after purchasing an additional 784,371 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,390,000 after purchasing an additional 637,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,286. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $112.03 and a one year high of $201.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.87. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.