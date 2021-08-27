Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday.

QIPT stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

