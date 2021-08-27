Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Trading Up 8% on Insider Buying Activity

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)’s stock price was up 8% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $41.92 and last traded at $41.24. Approximately 2,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 77,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

Specifically, CEO Howard S. Jonas bought 112,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $5,056,240.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $875.25 million, a P/E ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.53.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 414.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFL. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Rafael by 24.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rafael by 4.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Rafael by 4.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rafael by 27.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Rafael by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

