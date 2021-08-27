Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $19.60 EPS

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($20.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($19.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RPID opened at $22.40 on Friday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $27.04.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPID. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

