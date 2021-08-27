Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.40 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.74 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.090 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.64.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,336. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $57.73 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 19,236 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,635,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,701,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,840,340. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rapid7 stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Rapid7 worth $26,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.