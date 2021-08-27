Raymond James Cuts Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Price Target to $49.00

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $57.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MBIN. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.06. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.