Raymond James Lowers PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target to $70.00

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 52,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

