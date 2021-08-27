Raymond James Lowers PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target to $70.00

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.77% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.
PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 52,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.
About PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.