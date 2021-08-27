Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$13.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDT. National Bankshares cut Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.32.

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$9.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.75. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$5.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$494.32 million and a PE ratio of 9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

