Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.510-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $36.23. 6,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,262. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rayonier stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Rayonier worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.