RChain (REV) Market Capitalization Hits $72.15 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, RChain has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. RChain has a market cap of $72.15 million and approximately $320,184.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00053144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.01 or 0.00759060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00100390 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 617,463,500 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling RChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

