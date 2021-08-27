Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aterian (ATER)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aterian (NASDAQ: ATER) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2021 – Aterian was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Aterian had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $42.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Aterian had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $36.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Aterian had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $30.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Aterian had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $36.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Aterian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

NASDAQ:ATER opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.20. Aterian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aterian, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATER. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

