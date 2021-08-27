Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AstraZeneca (AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/26/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 8/25/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 8/23/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 8/12/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 8/10/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £102 ($133.26) price target on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 8/9/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 8/9/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/30/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 7/29/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 7/29/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/21/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/19/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock.
- 7/16/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 7/14/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/12/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 7/7/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
AZN traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) on Friday, reaching GBX 8,565 ($111.90). The company had a trading volume of 749,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,532. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The company has a market cap of £132.68 billion and a PE ratio of 41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,475.04.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1.36%.
