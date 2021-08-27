Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Allianz (ALV)

Allianz (FRA: ALV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/24/2021 – Allianz was given a new €254.00 ($298.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/18/2021 – Allianz was given a new €254.00 ($298.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/10/2021 – Allianz was given a new €190.00 ($223.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/9/2021 – Allianz was given a new €240.00 ($282.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/9/2021 – Allianz was given a new €254.00 ($298.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/9/2021 – Allianz was given a new €226.00 ($265.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/9/2021 – Allianz was given a new €240.00 ($282.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/6/2021 – Allianz was given a new €230.00 ($270.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/3/2021 – Allianz was given a new €226.00 ($265.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/2/2021 – Allianz was given a new €225.00 ($264.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/2/2021 – Allianz was given a new €190.00 ($223.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/2/2021 – Allianz was given a new €240.00 ($282.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/2/2021 – Allianz was given a new €228.00 ($268.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/29/2021 – Allianz was given a new €235.00 ($276.47) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/26/2021 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($294.12) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/22/2021 – Allianz was given a new €240.00 ($282.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/21/2021 – Allianz was given a new €222.00 ($261.18) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/19/2021 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($294.12) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/19/2021 – Allianz was given a new €244.00 ($287.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/9/2021 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($294.12) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/5/2021 – Allianz was given a new €228.00 ($268.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Allianz stock traded down €1.97 ($2.32) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €198.88 ($233.98). The stock had a trading volume of 739,191 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €206.40. Allianz SE has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.