Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Immuneering (IMRX)

8/24/2021 – Immuneering is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Immuneering is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Immuneering is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Immuneering is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $28.24 on Friday. Immuneering Corp has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

