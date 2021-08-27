Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 1,641.7% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWBYF opened at $0.84 on Friday. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85.

About Red White & Bloom Brands

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

