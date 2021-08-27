Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,823,000 after buying an additional 244,110 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

