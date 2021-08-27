Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 18 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $4,616,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,759.27.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,906.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,172.29 and a 52 week high of $1,940.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,716.12.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $49,400,157 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

