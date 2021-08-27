RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%.
Shares of RDHL traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. 28,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,607. The stock has a market cap of $362.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.38. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
RDHL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. WBB Securities downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.