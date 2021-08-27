RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%.

Shares of RDHL traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. 28,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,607. The stock has a market cap of $362.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.38. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

RDHL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. WBB Securities downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RedHill Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of RedHill Biopharma worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

